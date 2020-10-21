General News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

‘I had every right to be angry when govt terminated my contract' - A Plus

High-life artiste turned politician, Kwame Asare Obeng also known as A Plus has admitted that he became bitter against the New Patriotic Party following the termination of his contract as a result of him criticising the government.



According to him, “when you have a job by government, you don’t have a voice.”



A Plus again asserted that persons who speak against the government are most likely to have their businesses collapsed or contracts terminated just like in his case.



“The government gave me a job, and certain things were not going right and I was talking about it and the government said hey, you are talking too much so I have taken my job… I had to be extra angry,” A Plus said in an interview with Ola Micheal on Neat FM.



The musician who campaigned for the NPP during the 2016 general elections in December 2017 revealed that the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) had terminated his contract to supply fuel to parts of the country.



Some persons have alleged that his continuous attacks on the Nana Addo-led government is as a result of being left out from benefiting from having one's party in government.



But reacting to this claim he noted that, “Anyone who says that I started attacking the government when my contract was terminated is not sound. The Constitution states that the government must give us jobs, it must not be in exchange for our rights to freedom of expression.”



Adding, “even when my contract wasn’t terminated, I was bold to say that the Deputy Chief of Staffs was corrupt, that was the beginning."









