Politics of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: My News GH

I had always thought Akufo-Addo was a ‘serious radical’ man until I got closer – Ken Agyapong

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Hon Kennedy Agyapong has said that prior to having a very personal relationship with the President of Ghana, he had always thought the President was a radical.



According to him, his perception of the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo changed entirely during one of his visits to his house when he was then an opposition leader.



Kennedy who made this known in an interview which was monitored by MyNewsGh.com said the President asked what it will take to prevent witch-hunting former Appointees like it has been the case over the years.



He said he was then suffering as a businessman because the NDC was not making life better for him so he told Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that it was imperative that when the NPP comes they also stifle the growth of NDC businesses.



But the President outlined why it’s unnecessary.



Kennedy Agyapong indicated that he is not shocked that taking over power, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has become very gentle since he took over power to the shock of every Ghanaian who had the perception that he was going to be radical.



He said he won’t be shocked that the country will not put any former government appointee behind bars but will find a way of making the individual pay the state.