I got government contracts under Kufuor and Mahama – Kofi Akpaloo

Politics of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: Class FM

The leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Mr Percival Kofi Akpaloo, has demanded evidence to back claims by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi) that he (Wontumi) bought road contracts from him.



A voice purported to be that of Mr Wontumi’s is heard on a leaked audiotape telling his interlocutors that he bought road contracts from both Mr Akpaloo and the flag bearer of the United Front Party, Mr Akwasi Addae Odike, by paying them 10 per cent of the total sum of their respective contracts.



Speaking in an interview with Kwame Appiah Kubi on Accra100.5FM’s morning show Ghana Yensom on Tuesday, 11 May 2021, Mr Akaploo said he has been a beneficiary of government contracts in all the administrations of the fourth republic including the eras of presidents John Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama.



Mr Akpaloo, however, refused to disclose the number of contracts he got under the Mahama administration when pressed by the host, insisting it was a private matter.



According to him, “we search for contracts, you apply for them, you may either get a contract or not”.



He said the alleged road contracts alluded to were “none of your business”, adding: “There’s nothing to tell you”.



Asked if his sympathies or the NPP were rooted in the alleged contracts he got from the government, Mr Akpaloo retorted: “Odike speaks against the government but he got a government contract because he is a Ghanaian”.



He said government contracts are not given based on party affiliation.



“If you don’t qualify, you don’t qualify”, Mr Akpaloo stressed.



“Have I told you that I sold any contract? You have no evidence except to quote what somebody has said and insist it is true. When you accuse somebody, you should come with evidence. So, if you don’t have the evidence, don’t talk about the allegation”.