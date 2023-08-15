I fully support all the coups that have taken place in Francophone countries - Yaw Asani Tano

General News of Tuesday, 15 August 2023

The National Organiser of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Yaw Asani Tano, has said he is in full support of the ongoing coup d'états in the various francophone countries in the sub-region.



He explained that coups are occurring in these francophone countries because the citizens are fighting against French imperialism and neo-colonialism.



“I support fully all the coups that have stretched across the francophone countries. You see, we are crying for the wolves when there are no sheep,” he said.



Tano went on to say that he expected the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to support the coup actions in these francophone nations rather than fighting the coup makers.



“But I was thinking that ECOWAS will support the coups that are being organised in the Francophone countries, in the sense that it is a liberation from neo-colonialism and imperialism.



“The right way will have to call for a radical mind; it is only the radical mind that can take power. But those in power are already puppets of their French masters, so-called,” he said.



He continued to say, “How is it possible that 14 out of the 54 states on the African continents have their reserves in France? If they want their money back, they will have to loan it to them. Even if there is a limit to the amount you are required to borrow. France has the first right to any resources or major contract; in their military forces too, they have the first right.”



Tano went on to raise questions about Africa's collective strength and resources, which he believes could enable the continent to exert influence on a global scale.



“How come a continent like Africa, whose strength, when combined, can sanction the US, Europe, and everywhere?



“Because if you look at the mineral resources we can boast of [and] the human resources capacity, we have taken all these for granted. And instead of establishing our own African command, we have allowed the West to establish their command on the West African continent. It is a neo-colonialist tactic used to ensure that they suppress us the more,” he added.





