I fully financed NPP's 2014 congress in Tamale – Kennedy Agyapong brags

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong has claimed that he singlehandedly financed a party congress in 2014.



According to Kennedy Agyapong, the late former General Secretary of the party, Sir John wrote a letter in 2014 requesting that each region holds its own congress because the party was unable to finance a joint event at the time.



Kennedy said that because of his devotion to the NPP, he personally decided to finance the entire congress for the party.



“The year 2014, the only reason I feel pained in the NPP is this particular issue, we have struggled enough to produce the harvest and now everyone is enjoying (proverbial statement).



“2014, Sir John may his soul rest in peace, Sir John, the General Secretary wrote a letter to all the regions that NPP was broke, so, they can’t organize their congress in Tamale.



“So, I ask, a party that has stayed in power for eight years and just been behind for eight years is so much broke that, they can’t fund their congress?



“The congress is also the main event that brings together all the party members and it gingers them to have confidence in the party… but if you say we should conduct the election on a regional basis, you will collapse the party, so, I will pay the money.



“I single-handedly paid the money for us to go to the Tamale congress,” he said.



The Assin Central Member of Parliament while speaking to members of the party in the Ayawaso East Constituency of the Greater Accra region, added that he also purchased 240 pickups for the party in 2016.



Aside from the purchase of cars, Kennedy Agyapong who is a known financier cited various instances where came through for the NPP in terms of monetary support and other resources.



Agyapong, beyond his contributions to the party, told delegates that he remains the only viable candidate to win the 2024 polls for the party as its flagbearer.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to hold a primary to elect a flagbearer to lead the party in the 2024 presidential election.



