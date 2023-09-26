I foresee several NPP MPs running as independent candidates with Alan - Sam George

General News of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has predicted that some MPs with the New Patriotic Party are likely to fight for their parliamentary seats independently.



Sam George’s prediction comes on the back of Alan Kyerematen’s decision to resign from the New Patriotic Party to contest as an independent candidate in the upcoming 2024 presidential elections.



The lawmaker further stated that he foresees any NPP MP who feels cheated by the ‘Bawumia-Nana cabal’ running as independent candidates in the upcoming elections.



Sam George described the move by Alan Kyerematen to go independent as something fresh in Ghana’s political scene, as he sees others towing that line too.



This, the politician believes, will make the 2024 general elections very interesting.



“7th December 2024! New dynamics. Truly uncharted waters in Ghana's political space. I foresee several NPP MPs victimised by the Bawumia-Nana cabal running as independent candidates with Alan,” Sam George tweeted.



About Alan’s resignation from the NPP and running as an independent candidate in the 2024 election:



Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Monday, September 25, 2023, Alan Kyerematen announced his decision to leave the NPP and also contest as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential elections.



He said that even though it was his wish to become president of Ghana on the ticket of the NPP, the party has now been hijacked by ‘unscrupulous party apparatchiks’.



“The NPP as it exists now has very little resemblance to the party that I joined in 1992 and helped to nurture. The Party has been hijacked by a selected group of Party leaders and elders, government appointees, 'behind the curtain power brokers' and some unscrupulous party apparatchiks.



“...I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 general elections as an independent presidential candidate,” he said.



Alan added that his presidential ambitions would be run by a movement led by the youth.







“To actualise this goal, I will establish and lead a new MOVEMENT FOR CHANGE in Ghana. The brand logo for the MOVEMENT is the Monarch Butterfly, which politically symbolizes change and transformation, hope, and positivity. It also communicates strength, endurance, spirituality, and trust, which are key traits that I cherish as a Political Leader. In Akan, it is known as Afrafranto. The brand motto of the MOVEMENT is “Ghana Will Rise Again,” which symbolizes hope for the future of Ghana.“The new Movement will be led and powered by the youth of Ghana. Out of the over 17 million registered voters in the 2020 general election, the youth aged 18-35, years constituted over 9.4 million voters representing 55% of the total voters,” he said.BAJ/OGB