Regional News of Monday, 13 July 2020

Source: My News GH

I fled Yendi for fear of my life - Divisional Commander Speaks

ACP Peter Akokora Ayirezang

It has emerged that irate youth in Yendi with the overwhelming support of the Dagbon overlord, Ya-Naa Abukari Mahama II, were very furious and attempted to attack the Yendi Divisional Commander, Assistant Commissioner (ACP) Peter Akokora Ayirezang, hence his decision to quickly flee the troubled the town.



According to the police, the timely intervention of the Divisional Crime Officer and the Divisional Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) Commander averted otherwise what could have been a nasty situation.



The Divisional Commander had been accused of disrespecting the authority of the Ya – Naa after he allegedly rejected the Dagbon overlord’s demand for a matter being investigated by the police to be withdrawn and brought before his Gbewaa palace for settlement.



“The Police, therefore, proceeded to the Gbewaa palace with the BNI Commander to intercede on his behalf, but the Ya-Naa emphatically made it clear that since the Divisional Commander does not respect him and Dagbon and for that matter, he does not expect the Divisional Commander to be on his land from today July 11, 2020”, a report by the police revealed.



The report further added that “on behalf of the Security in Yendi, BNI Commander pleaded with the Overlord but he will not agree and stated that he cannot guarantee the safety of the Divisional Commander in Yendi if he should decide to sleep in Yendi from today”



The delegation left the Gbewaa palace and went to inform the Divisional Commander. He had by then packed his luggage and has since left Yendi. The Municipality has returned to normal after they saw the Divisional Commander leave the town”.



Earlier, the police commander in an interview with MyNewsGh.com had denied the allegation against him, saying he could never disrespect the Dagbon King.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.