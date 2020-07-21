General News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I fired the gunshots myself - Hawa Koomson admits shooting at a registration centre

Hawa Koomson, MP for Awutu Senya East

Mavis Hawa Koomson, the MP for the Awutu Senya East, says she fired a gun at a voters registration centre in her constituency.



“None of my men had guns on then when we got to the centre. I fired the shots myself,” the MP, who is also Special Development Initiatives Minister, told Adom FM.



She added that the gunshot was a way of protecting herself at the registration centre since her police escort had not started working that day.



The MP indicated she went to the place because she heard her opponent had bussed people from other places to the registration centre.



“I’m a Member of Parliament, I need to protect myself. It was at dawn, my police escort had not started work yet. So that is a mechanism I have adopted in his absence,” she said.



On Monday the Kasoa Peace Town Top Hill Down polling station was closed down by the officials of the Electoral Commission after gun-wielding men stormed the premises.



Some armed men of the MP numbering about 15 arrived at the registration centre around 8 am and tried to sack some prospective voters.



The NDC Parliamentary Candidate Naa Koryoo Okunor then accused the sitting MP of being the mastermind.



Meanwhile, the police say four persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.