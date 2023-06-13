I felt weak - Mempeasem chief renders apology to Akufo-Addo over refusal to stand for national anthem

General News of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

The Chief of Mempeasem, Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw VI, has apologised to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for incurring his wrath during a national event on Friday, June 9, 2023.



According to the chief, his decision to remain seated while the national anthem played at the Green Ghana Day event was due to his state of health and not an act of disrespect to the president or the anthem.



“At the commencement of the programme, the National Anthem was observed, and the president was seen directing the Regional Minister for Greater Accra, Hon Henry Quartey, to get my attention to observe the anthem, because I was seated whilst it was being observed.



“I respectfully wish to extend my sincerest apologies to the President and the good people of Ghana about this rather unfortunate incident.



“I would like to state for the records that I did not elect to willfully refuse to stand to observe the National Anthem. No patriotic son of the land would do so let alone a chief, more so in the presence of the President and other distinguished guests. I did not stand to observe the National Anthem because I felt weak. Even though I was not well and was on medication, I had endeavored to attend the programme because I share in the vision of the President for the Green Ghana Day initiative. I was hoping everything would go as planned so I could retire home in time to continue with my recuperation,” the chief said in a statement on Monday, 12 June 2023.



The president, during a ceremony at the Green Ghana Day event held at the University of Ghana, was captured reacting furiously and instructing the Greater Accra Regional Minister to take some action.



However, a graphic.com.gh report has revealed the actual reason behind the incident.



According to the report by Graphic's presidential correspondent, Donald Dapatem, the president's fury was ignited by a decision by the Chief and elders of Mempeasem, who were present at the event, to refuse to stand for the national anthem.



Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw and his elders, contrary to protocol, refused to stand to the tune of the national anthem by the Ghana Armed Forces Band immediately after the arrival of the president.



This was after the MC for the event, Kafui Dey, had announced that the gathering stands for the anthem.



Inaudible for the most part of his rage, President Akufo-Addo is heard telling the regional minister to "go and tell him..., stand up..."



Henry Quartey, who, on the orders of the president, walked out of the frame in the video, is said to have approached Nii Torgbor and his entourage and held a brief discussion.



But in his statement on Monday, the chief said he was compelled to during the anthem due to his health.



“Unfortunately for me, the programme commenced rather late. I had been sitting for a considerable period of time and thus felt weak from the effects of the medication and my ill-health by the time the National Anthem was being observed which was why I was unable to stand on my feet to observe it,” he stated.



Nii Torbor added that he immediately apologised to the president through the regional minister and went ahead to stand for subsequent observations during the event despite his health status.



“I wish to assure the President and the good people of Ghana that I am a law-abiding citizen of this country. And also as a chief, it is incumbent on me at all times to uphold the sovereignty of this nation as enshrined in the National Anthem. I would therefore but for my temporary incapacitation, never refuse willfully to properly observe something as important as the National Anthem,” he stated.



He thus urged Ghanaians to exercise restraint in their criticism of the president’s reaction.















