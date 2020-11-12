General News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

'I feel your struggles, frustrations; join me create better future for you' – Mahama to youth

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of NDC

Former President John Mahama has said he feels the frustrations of the Ghanaian youth who cannot get jobs due to the “failed” economy of President Nana Akufo-Addo.



“My top priority is jobs for our young people”, the presidential candidate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) said on his Facebook timeline, adding: “I know you are struggling; I know you feel frustrated when you consider your future prospects, and I want you to know that I have heard you”.



“Nana’s economy has failed so many people”, he noted.



“Now, I am asking you to join me in creating a better future for Ghana and an economy that works for all”, he said.



Mr Mahama is currently touring the Ashanti Region, the stronghold of the governing New Patriotic Party.



On Wednesday, 11 November 2020, which was the second day of his six-day tour, the former President said he built the “most beautiful” market in the whole of West Africa in the Ashanti Region during his first term in office.



Listing all his achievements in the region to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II when he visited the monarch, Mr Mahama said, as president, he was able to put up several markets in the Ashanti Region, including the Kajetia market, which he described as “the most beautiful market in the whole of West Africa”.



Additionally, Mr Mahama listed the other markets as Tafo market, Asawase market and Atonso market.



Listing his achievements in the health sector for the region, Mr Mahama said he left Asanteman four hospitals: Seiwua Hospital, Afari Military Hospital, Fomena Hospital and Bekwai Hospital.



With roads, he listed the following constructions to his credit: Asawase town roads, Suame town roads, Tafo town roads, Kenyasi roads, High School Junction-Gyinase road, Bunso-High School road, Kotei-Ayiduase-Campus road, Emena-Buadi road, Apromase-Ejisu road, Bonwire Junction-Bonwire road, Aprede-Parkuso road, Tikrom Bawuro-Antoa road, Bekwai town roads, New Edubiase town roads, Bonfa Junction-Asiwa road, Bekwai-Asiwa road, Kumawu-Drobonso road, and Tepa Manfo-Subrisu-Fante road.



Mr Mahama said all the above achievements were minus the toilet facilities, CHPS Compounds, and other projects undertaken by the various district assemblies.



“These were real projects I executed for Asanteman as president”, Mr Mahama told Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on Wednesday, 11 November 2020.





