I feel happy after resigning from the NPP – Solomon Owusu

Politics of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Source: angelonline.com.gh

A former member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Solomon Owusu, says he feels happy to ditch the ruling party and join Alan Kyeremanten’s Movement For Change.



He described his decision as one of the positive developments to have occurred in his political career, adding that the day, he officially deferred from the NPP was the happiest day in his life.



Speaking to Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah on Angel Morning Show (AMS) on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, the Communications Team member of the Movement For Change, said “I left long ago on 25th September 2023, 2:30 pm. I remember it vividly because apart from the day I was born, there is not a single day that I have been so happy like the day I left the NPP party.”



According to Mr. Owusu, he found himself as a slave who has obtained freedom from the NPP and has since seen the light.



“It is like saying this is the time to come out of a slavery you have been placed under. Sometimes you are in a party just to appease your parents for bringing you up in it, but they were the same people who sent you to school to gain knowledge and see the light, hence in September I decided to part ways with the party. It is the Nana Addo People’s Party and not the New Patriotic Party, so I have left the party. After I left the party, I have seen happiness,” he explained.



He proudly proclaims his happiness in being a member of the Movement For Change party.



