I feel embarrassed when clips of Akufo-Addo government's failed promises are played to me – Akomea

Politics of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Nana Akomea has said he feels embarrassed anytime media houses confront him with clips of promises made by the New Patriotic Party while in opposition and demand accountability from him for those unfulfilled promises.



Asked by Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana host Randy Abbey if he felt embarrassed by those unfulfilled promises, Mr Akomea, who is the Managing Director of the State Transport Company, answered: “Absolutely; it’s embarrassing”.



“I mean, when I come and sit here and you play pronouncements that have been made, I am embarrassed because these are not propaganda; these are things we said we'd do,” he said on the show.



However, he pointed out that the main opposition National Democratic Congress can also be measured by the same yardstick.



“… You can just replace the face that you are playing with another face in 2007/8 and … if you look at the pronouncements between 2007 and 2008, the performance, you’d see that it’s the same thing”, Mr Akomea observed.



The former Director of Communications of the NPP said he cannot be held accountable for the promises that his office communicated to the public on behalf of the party since it was not a personal promise of his.



“It’s a very simple explanation: you have to ask those who are in charge, because the things that we said we’ll do, there are sectors and there are people in charge. There are people in charge of agriculture, people in charge of trade and industry; there have been people in charge of agriculture in the previous government that we said were not doing well anytime food prices went up; there were people in charge of finance and anytime the cedi fell, we said they were not doing well. There are still people in charge of those sectors”, he explained.



Citing an example of how accountability is being demanded from him as a person, Mr Akomea recounted: “You know, somebody sent me something [clip] last week and I laughed. He said: ‘Nana Akomea said the government was going to pay rent and now we can’t find him; we’ll do aluta against him because we can’t pay our rent’. Somebody sent it to me during a discussion on a platform and I laughed”.



Mr Akomea, however, clarified: “I didn’t communicate those things on my behalf. This is what the party says it will do, so, probably, if you want to know what’s happening to the rent promise, you have to go to the ministry in charge of rent, in charge of housing”.



TWI NEWS