I expected Akufo-Addo to appoint more women as ministers – Dr Asante

Politics of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

Political Scientist Dr. Kwame Asaah Asante says he expected President Akufo-Addo to increase the number of women in his ministerial appointments.



He said even though the numbers are better than in the past, more should have been done.



President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, April 21 announced his deputy Ministerial nominees for the various ministries.



Out of the thirty-nine, nine were female including Tina Gifty Mensah-Health, Mavis Nkansah-Boadu-Roads and Highways, Naana Eyiah Quansah–Interior, Ama Pomaa Boateng-Communications and digitization, Lariba Zuweira Abudu-Gender, Children and Social Protection, Fatimatu Abubakar-Information, Nana Dokua Asiamah Adjei- Trade and Industry, Diana Asonaba Dapaah-Office of Attorney General & Ministry of Justice and Gifty Twum-Ampofo- Education.



The president touts himself as a women advocate. This is evident in the selection of his Chief of Staff Frema Osei Opare, the first woman to occupy the position in Ghana’s history.



Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Dr Asante said: “Where I was looking forward to having more number is the area of women.”



“Even though the number of women has gone up, one would have expected more numbers,” he maintained.



Touching on the regional balance of the appointments, he said “I’ve not taken a look at the regional balance but I’m sure the president has been able to satisfy that.”



Dr Asante intimated “I think we could have saved some money with just one deputy for each ministry apart from the finance ministry and the AG’s department.”



“Even though the President has reduced his number of ministers, I think we could have gone further down, he added.”