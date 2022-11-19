I expect to present 2023 budget - Ofori-Atta 'unaware' of threat by 98 NPP MPs

General News of Saturday, 19 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has disclosed that all things being equal he expects to present the 2023 Budget to Parliament, peacefmonline reports.



The Minister who is currently the subject of a motion of censure told journalists in Parliament that he had, however, yet to be officially informed about the latest demand by lawmakers from his party, seeking his removal.



Ofori-Atta had concluded his appearance on November 18, before the parliaentary ad hoc committee probing the allegations contained in the censure motion before speaking to the media.



The embattled Minister said he has "not been officially informed" and that he "expects" to present the budget statement which is scheduled to take place on 24th November 2023, the report added.



Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, the Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North in the Ashanti Region and leader of the 98 Majority lawmakers known as ‘Ken Must Go’ MPs in an interview on November 15, 2022, on the PM Express programme on JoyNews, stated:



“Our position has not changed and we still believe Ken Ofori-Atta must go. We will not do the President's business through Ken Ofori-Atta. Any other person that comes, we will deal with them.”



“The process through the vote of censure will come back to the President with a prayer that he relieves him of his duties. The onus is on the President to sack him or for the Minister to resign. There is nothing personal in our call for his sack. We are not afraid to be victimized,” he added.



SARA