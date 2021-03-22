'I even asked God why I lost' – Titus Glover speaks on losing his parliamentary seat

Politics of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Member of Parliament for the Tema East constituency, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, has revealed that after he lost the 2020 parliamentary elections, he went before his maker to seek answers.



According to him, his defeat came as a shock to him because he was confident of a win.



He furthered that though he cried his eyes out due to the pain he went through at the time, he has recovered.



Titus Glover in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem programme stated that, “Yes, my defeat came as a shock because people never believed I could lose the Tema East seat. I was really hurt and cried. I even asked God why I lost because I knew I would win that seat but trust me, within days the pain I had in me just vanished.”



The former legislator noted that, despite his defeat, he’s still ensuring that all projects he commenced while in power would be completed.



“I am continuing all projects I initiated. The roads in Tema East constituency, we have done almost 80% from Tema to Tema Newtown,” he added.



He asked Ghanaians, especially his constituents to be on the lookout for him as he’s putting measures in place to return to parliament in the next four years.



The former deputy Transport Minister polled 31,956 votes in the 2020 elections while his contender, Mr. Odamten who stood on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) polled 41,692.