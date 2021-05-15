I 'enjoy' killing people for a living – Ghanaian-US Special Forces Officer

General News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Based on the principle that the “job must always be done” a Ghanaian-United States Special Forces member well known as Killer Kay, has stated that he does enjoy his job which sometimes includes killing.



Speaking in an interview with Kofi Adomah Nwanwani, Nana Kojo 'Killer Kay', averred that every human being is capable of doing the things he does as a military officer even though people seem not to be aware of their capabilities are.



“I kill people for a living, I enjoy killing people for a living. I enjoy doing my job for a living, let me phrase it that way,” he said.



Having been in the US Army and having risen to the rank of a Major, Killer Kay shared his own brushes with death in the line of duty adding that while he is not afraid of death, he gets concerned about his loved ones and his fellow officers anytime he comes close to death.



On his view of religion and faith in God, Killer Kay said, despite believing in God, he does not believe in Jesus (God the Son) but rather believes that God is in two forms; God the Father and God the Mother, and depending on what he is seeking he prays to either of the two.



He further stated that he does not believe in “juju” and therefore challenged anyone with such powers to attempt catching his bullet.



Watch his full interview below:



