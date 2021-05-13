I earn more as a physician in US than a senator – Dr Arthur Kennedy

General News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: 3 News

New Patriotic Party (NPP) activist, Dr Arthur Kennedy has stated he earns more salary as a medical doctor in the United States of America than a senator does.



He said unlike Ghana where Members of Parliament (MPs) earn far more than a lot of professionals, that is not the case in advanced democracies like the US.



In an exclusive interview with Dzifa Bampoh on 3FM’s First Take Tuesday, Dr. Arthur explained the need to prioritize the role of good governance over the appetite for amass wealth in public offices. He thus called a reduced expenditure on government officials.



“When the president says this is wrong I won’t do it anymore and Parliament says we won’t appropriate money for that anymore then we will get there. For example, I’m just one of a million physicians here in the US, the US has only One hundred senators for all 300 million people and I’m paid better than a United States senator. So I think Africa is the only continent where public service is where people go to make money. That’s not right, we shouldn’t be doing that. A parliamentarian who has served for four years should not go home with ex-gratia which is larger than a teacher who has taught for more than 30 years” he said.



The one time NPP flagbearer aspirant also said the NHIS which he described as President Kufuor’s ‘most enduring legacy’ was not properly implemented.



He said the policy ought to have made provisions for an increased inflow of revenue: ensuring victims of road accidents are catered for by vehicle insurance and building more health infrastructure. He added that the country should look beyond treating patients in hospitals or a structure and adopt new health technological strategies.