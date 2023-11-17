I doubt if the government can complete the La General Hospital project – Agbodza

General News of Friday, 17 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza has expressed doubts about the government’s ability to complete the La General Hospital project.



Speaking to journalists, he stated that the government would not be able to fully fund the project to completion despite the assurances given.



On November 15, 2023, when delivering the 2024 budget statement, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta revealed that the project’s contractor will commence work next week.



Already, the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu revealed that the government has acquired €50 million in local funds to fund the restoration of the La General Hospital.



But Agbodza reacting to it said “I am extremely angry that the Finance Minister did not say anything about the suspension of the Bank of Ghana headquarters and pumping that money into the La General Hospital. Now that they are claiming the La General Hospital will cost 50 million Euros, we could have taken part of the 250 million dollars meant for the BoG head office and injected it into the completion of the La General Hospital. We all know that when they say a project is under Government of Ghana support, it means it’s under life support. I don’t foresee the government having 50 million Euros easily to pump into that project,” he said.



He also described as woefully inadequate the GH¢220 million announced to manage the dam spillage.



“What is GH¢220 million supposed to do? Is it supposed to rebuild the school, the hospitals, resettlement, teachers, key workers who have been displaced, or repair roads? What is this supposed to do? That money is really inadequate to do anything. I wish we could have a more comprehensive discussion about this”, he said.