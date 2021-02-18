General News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

I doubt Hawa Koomson can lead or formulate a coherent policy on aquaculture - Kwaku Azar

Senior Ghanaian law professor, Kwaku Asare otherwise known as Kwaku Azar says he doubts the capabilities of the President’s Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson.



Madam Hawa Koomson faced Parliament’s Appointment Committee on Thursday, February 18, 2021, and her performance at the Committee has led Kwaku Azar to question why she was the one person settled on for the position amongst the New Patriotic Party Membership.



Questioning her nomination, Mr. Azar in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb said “is Madam Hawa Koomson the most, or even one of the most, qualified person in the NPP to be nominated as the minister of fisheries and aquaculture?”



In the view of Azar, the answers provided by the former Minister of Special Development Initiatives cast doubts in his mind as to whether she can deliver on her mandate if she is given the nod pending parliament’s approval.



“Her answer to the simple question on fish farming raises doubts, in my mind anyway, as to whether she can lead the ministry or formulate a coherent policy on aquaculture. However, I may be wrong and Parliament may be satisfied with her answer,” Me Azar stated.



