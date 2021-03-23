I don’t want to hear the name of my ‘disrespectful’ son – Asuma Banda

General News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asuma Banda, a business mogul and former member of the Council of State has vowed never to grant audience to his son, Fadel Asuma Banda.



The renowned businessman told Adom FM that his son is disrespectful and lacks the willingness to serve.



He stated that, unlike his ‘disrespectful’ son, he was humble and subservient to his father.



One way he showed his humility and respect to his father was by washing his hands and plates after he was done eating.



He, however, laments that his son, Fadel Banda lack these virtues hence his dislike for him.



“I don’t want to even hear his name. In this world, even if you don’t respect anyone, you shouldn’t extend it to your parents. When I was young in Kumasi, I served and respected my father. We were trained and groomed, we were not reared. Like I said, I served my father.”



The Banda family became a topic of discourse after news of Fadel Banda attempting to break into the home of his father went viral.



Reports indicate that Fadel, in the company of some men, forced themselves into the house but were apprehended by police before they could get access to the man.



Rumours say that Fadel who is based in the United Kingdom travelled home with a mission to resolve the problem between him and his father.



Asuma Banda as per the interview granted Adom FM is, however, not interested in reuniting with his son.



