I don't see anything wrong with the 24-hour economy policy – Dr Abu Sakara

Dr. Michael Abu Sakara Foster, the leader of the National Interest Movement, has asserted that the implementation of the 24-hour economy policy is critical to Ghana getting out of the current economic turmoil.



Dr Sakara, who recently joined forces with the leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, to contest in the 2024 presidential elections under the Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC) umbrella, has refuted assertions by a section of the public that the policy, which is the main campaign proposal of the National Democratic Congress, is bad.



He explained that with the current state of affairs, Ghanaians have to work for longer hours in order for the economy to rebound.



“I'm glad you're asking these questions and I'm glad that we preceded it with a preamble of where we are, what we need and how we need to get out. So, I'm answering them in that vein. If you're in debt, you're going to have to work longer and harder to get out of debt.



“So, I don't see anything wrong with the 24-hour economy. That's where you should be headed. If you're going to have growth, you have to look for ways in which you can work harder and longer in order to overcome the negative and start getting into the positive,” he said in an interview on GHOne TV on Monday, April 8, 2024.



Dr. Sakara, a former Flagbearer of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), said that countries have tried the 24-hour economy policy and it has helped transform their economies.



He indicated that these countries, in addition to working for longer hours, had governments that used their resources on activities that would grow the economy.



“That is what countries have done. If you look at Japan, after the Second World War, completely devastated, they worked very hard, very long hours, and they had a saving culture as well, as well as working longer and harder.



“We can't afford to blow the money on things that don't increase our wealth,” he said.



