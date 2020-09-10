I don’t need permission from NDC to establish Atta Mills Institute - Koku Anyidoho

Politics of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Source: Peace FM

Former President Jerry John Rawlings, (in white) and Koku Anyidoho (l)

Chief Executive Officer of Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has no hand in the establishment of the Atta Mills Institute.



According to him, there is nothing wrong for him to establish the Atta Mills Institute as the law allows him to be the Leader and Founder of the Institute even though the National Democratic Congress (NDC) exists.



“The Atta Mills Institute was founded by Koku Anyidoho; I am the Founder and the CEO and the law permits it to be so. It is true, the NDC is there but I don’t think it is a wrong thing to establish the Atta Mills Institute,” he said.



In an interview with Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Koku Anyidoho said that just as it is his personal volition to join the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after he received a phone call from former President Atta Mills to head his communication team, he has decided to establish the Atta Mills Institute to continue the legacy of his former boss.



“It is my personal decision just as President Mills took his phone; it was not the NDC that wrote a letter before I joined the NDC. I joined the NDC out of my own volition; I didn’t apply to the party”.



“It was my personal decision and it is the same way President Mills took his phone, a personal decision as I was working at Metropolitan and Allied Bank that he wanted me to work for him personally as his head of communication,” he said.



He maintained that there was no need to consult anyone in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to obtain permission before setting up the Atta Mills Institute; thus, it is his personal decision to keep President Mills’ legacy alive as his legacy is tied to his former boss and by extension tied to Chairman Rawlings’ legacy.



“ . . I don’t need to consult anybody. It is my personal decision to keep President Mills’ legacy alive because my own legacy is tied to President Mills’ legacy and for that matter tied to President Rawlings’ legacy,” he indicated.



Speaking about his visit to former President Jerry John Rawlings, Koku Anyidoho said that the team from the Atta Mills Institute including Kofi Atta Mills, son of the late President Atta Mills went there to show appreciation to the Founder of NDC for honouring their invitation to commemorate the late Atta Mills.



“And so, today if you see that Kofi Atta Mills and I have visited President Rawlings and I get to interact with Chairman Rawlings, it is long rope that binds us together; there is only one NDC,” he added.



He was of the view that inasmuch as scoundrels continue to rear their ugly heads in the party, those at the top hierarchy have been reminded to note that the leadership is not bigger than the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He asserted that rascals have been hired in the party to only ensure that they paint whatever former President Rawlings and he Koku Anyidoho will say in the negative light; indicating that those sharp teeth scoundrels in the party, trained to insults people have been named.



“I am not going to go into details where Chairman Rawlings and I have been insulted . . . your generations will suffer the disgrace; now we know them in the party. By their fruits we shall know them,” he asserted.





