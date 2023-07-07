I don't have a first and second wife - Nana Akomea

General News of Friday, 7 July 2023

Nana Akomea, the Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation (STC), vehemently denied rumors suggesting that he has been married twice. He clarified that he has only been married once in his lifetime.



Taking to Facebook on July 7, 2023, the former Okaikwei South MP addressed the matter in a statement, explaining that while he had a previous relationship with a woman 17 years ago, they never formalized their union despite having two children together. He further revealed that the relationship ended 15 years ago.



Nana Akomea went on to assert that he only tied the knot with his current wife, whom he affectionately referred to as "beloved Eno," in 2018. They share a son together.



Dismissing claims of multiple marriages, he stated, "Yes, I had a relationship with a lady some 17 years or so. We have two lovely children, but the relationship broke down more than 15 years ago. Since 2018, I have been married to the lovely Eno, and we have a lovely baby boy together."



The former Education Minister also shed light on the disturbing issue of cyberbullying, asserting that his former girlfriend had been targeting his wife with relentless online attacks, even going so far as to accuse her of attempted murder.



To protect her reputation, his wife took legal action against these false allegations. Nana Akomea shared his perspective on the matter, stating, "The mother of my first two children has engaged in cyberbullying of my wife for a long time. My wife has totally ignored her until she was accused of attempted murder. She has rightly gone to court to vindicate her name, as anyone would."



In a surprising twist, Nana Akomea expressed his shock upon learning, only a month ago while responding to the court, that he was supposedly married to the first lady. He firmly dismissed this notion as nothing more than a malicious fabrication, emphasizing, "For the records, I have never been married to the first woman, whether traditionally or otherwise. That can only be a figment of some malicious imagination."



Addressing the ongoing dispute, Nana Akomea made it clear that his wife had not engaged in any confrontation with another woman over him. He questioned the motive behind such baseless claims, stating, "My wife Eno is not engaged in any fight with another woman over me. Why would she? We are actually looking forward to another anniversary this year, by God's Grace."



He concluded by reaffirming that these attempts at cyberbullying would not deter them, as they continue to pursue justice through the legal system.







