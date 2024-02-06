I don’t hate you, neither your party – Ekumfi Paramount Chief to Ekumfi NPP PC

Politics of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Paramount Chief of Ekumfi Traditional Area, Odeefuor Akyim VIII has said that he and his subChiefs in his Traditional Area do not hate anybody in the governing New Patriotic Party.



According to him, the Traditional Authorities have no problem with the party.



Addressing New Patriotic Party Executives and the Parliamentry Candidate at his Palace, Odeefuor Akyim VIII applauded them for showing up in his Palace to introduce the Parliamentry Candidate to him and the Traditional Authorities.



He expressed confidence that the Parliamentry Candidate, Stelfa Nana Adu Okumkom Donkor will perform well as a Member of Parliament when he wins the 2024 Parliamentry election.



The Chief was optimistic that the programmes outlined by the NPP Parliamentry Candidate if he’s given the nod, will bring development to the Ekumfi Constituency.



Odeefuor Akyin VIII therefore called for Unity among the NPP members as they cannot win the high stakes 2024 general elections when there’s disunity.



The New Patriotic Party Parliamentry Candidate, Stelfa Nana Adu Okumkom Donkor promised to ensure that development in Ekumfi Constituency reaches an appreciable level.



He promised to build ultra-modern market, construct deplorable roads, provide jobs for the unemployed Youths in the Ekumfi Constituency.



He emphasized that it is only the NPP that can develop the Ekumfi Constituency.