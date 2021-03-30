I don't fear you - Ken Agyapong to NCA boss Joe Anokye

Politics of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: My News GH

Member of Parliament(MP) for Assin Central Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has declared war on National Communications Authority (NCA) Director-General Joseph Anokye warning the latter not to make a mistake to think he Kennedy Agyapong fears him and cannot confront him over his arrogant attitude against party members.



According to Kennedy Agyapong, if how Joe Anokye’s treated him and how he treats party members who call in for one form of help or another, then Joe Anokye must be careful about the type of instructions he gives his “girls”.



Kennedy Agyapong was following up on an NCA letter written on the instructions of Acting NLA boss Ernest Mote to terminate a 1million Ghana Cedi contract with the NLA.



“I saw a letter NCA had written and I called and his [Joe Anokye’s] secretary picked and said he was not available and I said please this is Kennedy Agyapong can you give me his contact. She said I am sorry I can’t give his number to you. I said “eei, people are chopping power in Ghana paa oo”.” Kennedy Agyapong said.



“I have been Chairman of the Communication Committee oo...Before that, I know that guy [Anokye], he and Blay who followed Bawumia around. They were coming to my house in New Jersey. So I know that guy! Yes, Anokye! A lady refused to give me Anokye’s number. And I have marked them all down!” he thundered.



“Now I am talking to Anokye. He has to be careful with the people he works with and the instructions he gives. If anyone undermines the people we will not make the person comfortable. I don’t fear him! I don’t fear him. He is my yonko) but I don’t fear him! If he sits there and doesn’t do his work well and he allows his secretary and other employees to disrespect any party member, Anokye, you won’t find it easy because I swear to God, we will not agree. We will not agree.”