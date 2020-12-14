General News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: Peace FM

I don’t expect Mahama to act on my 'unserious' parallel govt advice – Inusah Fuseini

Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Hon. Inusah Fuseini has said that he is not expecting former President John Dramani Mahama to act according to the former's infamous counsel.



The legal luminary has asked the former President to declare himself president-elect and run a parallel government after the Electoral Commission had declared President Nana Akufo-Addo winner in the just ended 2020 general elections.



"John Dramani Mahama won the election hands down and hence, needs to declare himself the President and form a parallel government.



“I have said and I have advocated that he declares himself President and forms a parallel government. The impunity of this government which is legendary must stop and that’s how we stop it," he said.



The NDC’s claims seem to have been further fueled by the admission of some errors by the Electoral Commission.



According to them, the results declared by the Commission are fictitious and cannot be accepted.



But speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia programme, he explained that he does not expect former President John Dramani Mahama to take his advice seriously.



He says his comment was borne out of a write-up in the late Akenten Appiah-Menka’s book titled "A River In The Sea" where the NPP sought to form a parallel government after they lost the 1992 elections.



"So I am not the first person to make such a comment. When the NPP lost the 1992 elections they were advised to do the same. They even went ahead and created offices to that effect just that they did not create the parallel system of government so I know John Mahama will not take this advice," he said.



Asked whether he was aware of the legal implications of his comment, he quickly stated that those comments were his "personal opinion" and not something "judgemental to warrant an illegality".



" . . . Former President knows he has won the elections and we will do everything it takes to consolidate our gains and declare Mahama the winner of the 2020 general elections," he added.





