I don’t drink alcohol - Akufo-Addo declares during 2024 SONA

General News of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament on February 27, 2024, declared that he does not take alcohol.



As the president delivered his address, he was interrupted by incessant coughs, prompting him to request a glass of water.



Once served, he jokingly declared to the gathering that he had been handed water and nothing else.



"I don't drink alcohol. Everybody who knows me knows that I don't drink alcohol,“ he said.



During his address, the president among other things took full responsibility for the current state of Ghana’s economy.



He also touched on the threat of terrorism to the country; citing the increase in terrorist activities in the West African sub-region.



Akufo-Addo also touted the achievements of this government; saying that his 8 years of governance have been way better than that of the 8 years of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



President Akufo-Addo delivered the SONA in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution which stipulates that the president shall, at the beginning of each session of parliament and before the dissolution of parliament, deliver a message on the State of the Nation to parliament.



AM/SARA



