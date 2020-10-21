General News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

I don’t consider Francis Xavier-Sosu as an underdog - Saddique Boniface

Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface, MP for Madina Abokobi constituency

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Madina Abokobi constituency, Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface has said he is working very hard to retain his seat as a Member of Parliament come December 7.



According to him, even though the whole decision resides on the vote of the people, he does not underestimate his opponent Francis Xavier-Sosu, who is the National Democratic Congress' Parliamentary Candidate of his constituency.



“I do not consider him as an underdog though, I am working hard because I consider him as an equal opponent. There is no complacency in politics. But like football, it is the pitch that will decide. The electorates will decide on December 7,” Citinewsroom.com quoted him in its publication on October 21, 2020.



Francis Xavier-Sosu is reported to have questioned the works of the incumbent MP since he assumed office.



He said even when the incumbent served as the minister for Inner-city and Zongo Development the MP failed to undertake developmental projects in his constituency, this Francis Sosu-Xavier believes should be one of the reasons the incumbent should not be retained.



However, in response to this, Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface said Madina has seen a lot of improvement in security, health, and other social intervention since he assumed office.



He believes he has served the people enough to be retained as the MP for the constituency.



“I came to Madina with a mission. I call it ‘Mission Madina’'. It comprises education, peace and security, infrastructure, health, water and sanitation, employment under social intervention. And I have been able to meet all these. Every corner of Madina has in one way or the other seen improvement since I came into power,” he told Citi FM's Eyewitness New.





