I don't accept national honours, I duly informed Solicitor-General - Fui Tsikata speaks

General News of Thursday, 16 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lawyer Fui Tsikata has formally reacted to the decision to decline recently awarded National Honours that he was originally supposed to be given for his role in a maritime boundary case involving Ghana and Ivory Coast.



Tsikata was part of the initial Ghana team that worked on the case under the John Mahama government before the coming into office of the current government. The team he worked with liaised with the new one to secure a favourable judgement for Ghana in 2017.



On March 14, the awards event was held but he was absent along with former Attorney General Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, leading to commentary that they turned down the award for partisan political reasons.



Fui, in a statement issued on March 15 explained why he declined the offer, stating that he had a longstanding position of not taking any national honours.



"I understand that my decision to decline the offer of a national award is being interpreted as motivated by partisan political considerations.



"In my letter of 2 November 2022 to the Solicitor-General, in response to hers informing me of the offer of an award, I explain that “I have long and deeply held convictions about not accepting recognition in the form of national honours.”



"Those who know me will confirm these convictions as well as my inclination to avoid grand public gestures and the fuss around them," the statement read in part.



He also lambasted government for its selectivity in picking award recepients citing how about half-dozen officials he had worked with on the very case were sidelined.



Attached below is the reaction from Fui Tsikata



MEDIA STATEMENT ON ITLOS NATIONAL AWARDS



I understand that my decision to decline the offer of a national award is being interpreted as motivated by partisan political considerations.



In my letter of 2 November 2022 to the Solicitor-General, in response to hers informing me of the offer of an award, I explain that “I have long and deeply held convictions about not accepting recognition in the form of national honours.”



Those who know me will confirm these convictions as well as my inclination to avoid grand public gestures and the fuss around them.



If anything tarnishes the awards, it is not my rejection of the offer to me, but rather the unfortunate selectivity in deciding those involved in the maritime boundary litigation to whom awards would be given. It is impossible to understand the criteria which excluded the names of Nana Asafu-Adjaye, Thomas Manu, Ayaa Armah, Kojo Agbenor-Efunam, Nana Appia Kyei and Nii Adzei Akpor. Even Professor Martin Tsamenyi is left out.



It was his work that led to the creation of the Maritime Boundary Secretariat, which co-ordinated the litigation.



He was an influential member of the team till he fell ill. Nor is it clear why Kwame Mfodwo, the Co-ordinator of the Maritime Boundary Secretariat and Nana Poku, the indefatigable cartographer of the team, were only deserving of “Certificates”, in an evidently belated attempt to offer them some acknowledgement.



I prefer to celebrate the collective effort of the team and the leadership that promoted collaboration and stifled disruptive elements. The unforgettable images of Marietta Brew Appiah-Opong handing over to Gloria Akuffo symbolise that and remain indelible.



































A lion known as the king of the Serengeti has been killed by rivals.



Tour operators and visitors to the national park have paid tribute to the "legendary" Bob Junior - also known as Snyggve - online.



The "photogenic" and "coolest cat" in the Serengeti, Bob Jr had a fearsome reputation among his rivals and had ruled for seven years with the help of his brother, Tryggve.



Younger rivals are believed to have killed the pair.



"They wanted to overthrow Bob Junior," Serengeti conservation officer Fredy Shirima told the BBC.



"These incidents normally happen when the head of a pride becomes old or sometimes when the other male lions are not happy with his control over a large territory," he added.



"It is assumed his brother also met the same fate, but we are trying to confirm this," Mr Shirima said, adding that the two were killed in separate but seemingly coordinated attacks.



Some conservationists said Bob Junior - who was thought to be around 10 years old and named after his father Bob Marley - relished his celebrity status because he was always easy to spot.



Bob Junior reportedly did not put up a fight when he was attacked and killed on Saturday.



Wildlife officials are preparing a special burial on a day yet to be announced.



The Serengeti in northern Tanzania is home to about 3,000 lions, and is popular with local and foreign tourists.



Tributes to the fallen king have been posted online, including by tour operators.