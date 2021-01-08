Politics of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: Daily Mail

I do not expect ‘experienced’ Bagbin to satisfy ‘Mahama's agenda’ – Gabby

Legal practitioner, Gabby Otchere-Darko

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko is latest to add his voice to the selection of Rt Hon Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin as Speaker of Ghana’s eighth parliament.



Bagbin who was nominated by the NDC won the election to hold one of the country’s top job after chaotic secret balloting which took the army to intervene.



He garnered 138 of the votes cast defeating Mike Aaron Ocquaye, a nominee from the NPP who polled 136 of the total votes cast.



Reacting to the win, Mr Otchere-Darko said the former Nadowli-Kaleo lawmaker is the best person from the NDC to steer the affairs of the legislature.



The former boss of the Danquah Institute also said he does not expect Mr Bagbin, with his long experience in the House, to go against the interest of the Ghanaian people.



“I do not expect Mr Speaker to against the national interest to satisfy, say, a JM agenda”, Mr Otchere-Darko said in a Facebook post.



He continued: “And, he can be his own man. I am inclined to believe him when he says he will serve the nation with honesty”.



His comment comes amid concerns the Akufo-Addo-led administration could suffer setbacks in implementing its policies.







But Mr Otchere-Darko, however, maintains: “Serving the nation also means helping the party elected to implement the manifesto platform upon which it campaigned and got given the mandate of the people”.



Read the full Facebook post.



Under the circumstances, Alban Bagbin is the best person from the NDC to be Speaker under an Akufo-Addo presidency. Yes, he is true green NDC – through and through. But, if the nation must have a Speaker from the Opposition who can be expected not to unduly frustrate the work of Government, then Bagbin is he.



He has maturity. He has experience. He does NOT DISLIKE Akufo-Addo – very important! In fact, the two have always enjoyed mutual respect for each other. He had just retired from “active” politics even though he owes his nomination to his Party.



I do not expect Mr Speaker to go against the national interest in order to satisfy, say, a JM agenda. And, he can be his own man. I am inclined to believe him when he says he will serve the nation with honesty. Serving the nation also means helping the party elected to implement the manifesto platform upon which it campaigned and got given the mandate of the people.



For now, the jury is still out. But, it cannot be as gloomy as some may fear. I hope it will all be good for Ghana. For, that is the ultimate interest.