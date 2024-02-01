I disagree with calls to keep mute after my acquittal – ACP Agordzo

General News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, Dr Benjamin Agordzo has stated that he has no intention of keeping mute following his recent acquittal and discharge by an Accra High Court on treason charges.



In a Facebook post, Dr Agordzo who has since his acquittal granted two media interviews said he has been reached by some individuals who have advised him to cease his media engagement.



But in response, the former police officer said he sees the moment as an opportunity to give the public a different perspective on his five year trial which he describes as being based on fabricated charges.



“I've received numerous calls and messages advising me to cease talking to the media. I know such people mean well when they advise I keep quiet; but I respectfully disagree.



“After almost 5 years of dragging my name and reputation in the mud based on fabricated charges, my voice must be heard on the issues that were alleged against me to enable the public appreciate the rationale behind my acquittal and discharge,” he wrote.



According to the former officer, he has more issues up his chest which he is keeping for a good reason and will not hesitate to spill them when it becomes necessary.



ACP Agordzo was one of the three individuals who were freed on Wednesday, January 24, over an alleged plot to overthrow the government.



Six individuals were convicted of conspiracy to commit high treason and committing high treason.



ACP Agordzo was acquitted alongside Col Gameli and another junior military officer, Corporal Seidu Abubakar.



The charges, dating back to April 24, 2021, involved Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, the late Chief Executive Officer of Citadel Hospital, ACP Dr. Agordzo, and eight others.



The accused faced various charges, including conspiracy to high treason, abetment to high treason, and high treason.



Following his acquittal, Dr. Agordzo in his interviews, has made several defensive accusations, including accusing the Minister of Defense, Dominic Nitiwul of being the instigator of his trial.







