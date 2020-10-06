General News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

I didn’t use a private jet for my campaign - Ursula Owusu denies reports

Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has poured scorn on claims that she, together with two other persons were flown by a crew of two on a mid-sized Challenger CL 604 private jet to campaign in the Upper East and West regions last week.



Setting the records straight, the Minister said she boarded a commercial flight, Africa World Airlines on September 28 to embark on a campaign tour to assist female candidates in Navrongo and Bawku.



"I didn’t know Africa World Airline is now a private jet!!! I flew to Tamale on 28th September, last week Monday, en route to the Upper East Region for a campaign tour primarily to assist the female candidates in Navrongo and Bawku. I also went to Garu, Tempane, Pusiga, Zebilla, Binduri and Bolgatanga," her Facebook post read.



Displaying her boarding pass on her page as evidence, she said: “Here is my boarding pass and I actually changed seats and sat in 4 D. Some people have developed a penchant for lying through their teeth”.



It was earlier reported that the said private jet departed the Kotoka International Airport on October 3, 2020, around 6 am and landed in Tamale around 7 am the same day.



The private jet was said to have flown back empty to the KIA around 7.40 am and afterwards jetted off to Haiti.







Read below Ursula Owusu-Ekuful's Facebook post.





