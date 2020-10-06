General News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

I didn’t use a private jet for my campaign - Ursula Owusu denies report

Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has poured scorn on claims that she, together with two other persons were flown by a crew of two on a mid-sized Challenger CL 604 private jet to campaign in the Upper East and West regions last week.



Setting the records straight, the Minister said she boarded a commercial flight, Africa World Airlines on September 28 to embark on a campaign tour to assist female candidates in Navrongo and Bawku.



"I didn’t know Africa World Airline is now a private jet!!! I flew to Tamale on 28th September, last week Monday, en route to the Upper East Region for a campaign tour primarily to assist the female candidates in Navrongo and Bawku. I also went to Garu, Tempane, Pusiga, Zebilla, Binduri and Bolgatanga," her Facebook post read.



Displaying her boarding pass on her page as evidence, she said: “Here is my boarding pass and I actually changed seats and sat in 4 D. Some people have developed a penchant for lying through their teeth”.



The source of the story, whatsupnewsghana.com, published an update after Ursula's denial with a section of a manifest bearing her name and those of two other people she was reported to have travelled with. It also published the activity log of the private jet which shows that it left Kotoka to Tamale and back on Saturday when Ursula was supposed to have returned to Accra.



"Whatsup News has intercepted her flight manifest, showing that she did fly a private jet back to the Kotoka International Airport on October 3, 2020," it stated after previously reporting that the private jet flew her to Tamale and returned to Accra empty before flying off to Haiti.



Read below for Ursula Owusu-Ekuful's Facebook.







Below are portions of the private jet's manifest which was displayed by the source and the activity log of the plane Ursula Owusu-Ekuful was alleged to have used to return to Accra from Tamale.













