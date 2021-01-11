Politics of Monday, 11 January 2021

I didn't mastermind chaos in Parliament - Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has denied claims that he masterminded the chaos in Parliament on the morning of January 7, 2020.



Explaining circumstances under which he was approached by the leadership of his party in Parliament, Mr. Nketia said that as the leader of the party, he always made himself available for advice and that was the reason he was in the House that day.



He added that as was the practice, he would usually consult with the leadership of the party in Parliament on issues of concern and then offer his advice to them but categorically denied masterminding any such chaos.



Besides, he said, he was not aware of any chaos from the NDC side of the House on the day, stating that he would still endorse any of the actions taken by them even today because they were the right calls.



“I am a leader interested in the outcome of elections and that is why we were there and we made ourselves available for consultation and advice. If that is why they say I controlled them then people don’t understand control,” Mr. Nketia explained.



Mr. Asiedu Nketia also wondered why people think it is wrong for MPs to come to him for advice, adding that he will continue to be available to support them as long as they abide by the constitution and their expectations of them in parliament.



He was speaking on Accra-based radio station, Accra FM's Ghana Yensom, on Monday, January 11, 2021, on a number of issues.



