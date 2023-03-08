I didn't know my son was coming home - Mother of slain soldier speaks

General News of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The mother of the Ghana Armed Forces personnel, Trooper Sherrif Imoro, who was allegedly killed by a mob in Ashaiman, has spoken out for the first time.



Speaking to journalists in Accra, Afia Kyerah said that she was devastated by the death of her 22-year-old son.



She indicated that she was unaware that her son was coming home from camp, citinewsroom.com reports.



According to Afia Kyerah, Sherrif did not have any friends in Ashaiman.



"Sherrif didn't have any friends; he was always with me, some neighbours were always teasing me for turning him into a mummy's boy.



"I had no idea he was coming to Ashaiman, I had no idea he would die like this, his death is so painful, I'm sad and devastated," she is quoted to have said.



The death of the 22-year-year trooper triggered military brutalities in Official Town, a suburb of Ashaiman.



The Ghana Armed Forces, in its justification of the action of the military personnel, said that the victim was in Accra from his base in Sunyani to visit his parents.



"Trooper Sherrif, who is stationed in Sunyani, was in Accra on a course and had sought permission to visit his parents in Ashaiman, where he grew up, but was found in a pool of blood in the early hours of Saturday near the Amania Hotel in Ashaiman.



"GAF wishes to state categorically that the military operation, which was sanctioned by the Military High Command, was NOT to avenge the killing of the soldier but rather to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime," parts of a statement signed by the Director General of Public Relations, Brigadier General E. Aggrey-Quashie, read.



But the Member of Parliament for Ashaiman Constituency, Ernest Henry Norgbey, has said that Sherrif came to visit his girlfriend, who has been arrested for questioning by the army.



Soldiers conduct swoop in Ashaiman



Some soldiers invaded Ashaiman in the early hours of Tuesday, apparently in search of the murderers of their young colleague.



Several videos of the incident captured by some residents went viral on social media.



In some of these videos, personnel hit and brutalised those outside their rooms.



The incident happened on the dawn of Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Official Town in Ashaiman.



Meanwhile, catch the latest GhanaWeb TV Election Desk interview with Francis Addai-Nimoh, as he discusses his plans to become the NPP's flagbearer, below:











IB/SEA