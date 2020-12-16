Regional News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

I didn’t know NADMO existed until my appointment as Director – Joe Donkor

Joseph Kwame Donkor, Central Regional Director, NADMO

The Central Regional Director of National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Mr Joseph Kwame Donkor has revealed that until he was appointed into his current position, he never knew the organization even existed in Ghana.



“I have to be very honest about this. When I was told that I was going to be appointed at NADMO, I said which institution was that. To be frank, I have never heard about them because they were not really active and vibrant as compared to what we’ve achieved currently.” He revealed.



Speaking on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM about his achievements since he was appointed into the disaster management organization, Mr Donkor said that he’s been able to modernize the office space for the staff at the regional secretariat.



He said on Kastle Drive with Amansan Krakye monitored by MyNewsGh.com that ” When I assumed office I realized that the office space was not befitting. Staff were seated in one room like a warehouse. But now we’ve created something which is worthy to be called a regional office.”



Last year, there was a misunderstanding between the University of Cape Coast (UCC) public affairs and NADMO after Mr Joe Donkor blamed choked drains for the flooding incidence that happened on campus.





