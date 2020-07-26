Politics of Sunday, 26 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

I didn’t know Jane Naana was even part of the list - Muntaka opens up

play videoMuntaka Mohammed, MP for Asawase

The Member of Parliament for Asawase constituency, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka has reacted to former President John Mahama's choice of running mate; Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang.



Speaking in an interaction on Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme, Hon. Muntaka also debunked claims that 'she brings nothing to the table'



"it's not true she will not add anything...she's humble and hardworking," he said.



Asked whether he had other people in mind, he said: "…how could I not have other persons in mind; let me be frank; I didn’t know she was even part of the list…"



Listen to him in the video below









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.