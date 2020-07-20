General News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

I didn’t give timelines for Kumasi Interchanges – Amoako Atta replies KuYA

Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Atta

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Atta, has accused the Kumasi Youth Association (KuYA) of being “mischievous” following the groups’ demand for the immediate execution of four new interchanges earmarked for Kumasi.



Mr. Kwasi Amoako Atta, in May, said the government is set to build four new standard interchanges in Kumasi to drastically reduce vehicular traffic in the Ashanti regional capital.



The Suame Roundabout, Anloga junction (Oforikrom), Bekwai roundabout and airport roundabout, according to him, had all been earmarked for construction, he told Journalists at a Media briefing in Kumasi months ago.



However, members of the Kumasi Youth Association(KuYA) on Monday asked the Minister to immediately fulfil the government promise of constructing the four new interchanges for the region.



The group feared the government may shelve that promise with some five months to head to the polls.



“We won’t sit down but rather demand them to start those projects now,” Spokesperson for KuYA, Kwabena Frempong told host Bonohene Baffuor Awuah on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM.



Frempong believes politicians largely do not prioritize Kumasi projects, insisting there is enough evidence to show for.



“As I speak with you now the Tamale and Pokuase projects are ongoing. Because Greater Kumasi is not like Greater Accra or the other swing regions, they always take us for granted. They feel that Ashanti is one plug, no matter what, hence there is no urgency for executing projects in the Ashanti region,” Frempong said.



In a reaction to the demands put forth by the group, Mr. Amoako Atta told Kasapa FM’s Akwasi Nsiah that the group cannot hold him to the promise because he did not give any timelines.



According to him, he only highlighted the government’s plans for Kumasi in terms of road construction.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.