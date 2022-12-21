I didn't fire any shot at illegal miners - CEO of Okobeng Mines rubbishes reports

General News of Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Nana Okobeng Amponsah, the Chief Executive Officer of Okobeng Mining Company has debunked reports that he fired gunshots at two small-scale miners at an illegal mining site at Gwira-Ampasie in the Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira Municipality of the Western Region.



Nana Okobeng is the subject of allegations from two miners who claim to have been targeted by astute miners.



At a press conference held to lay out what he considers to be the facts, Nana Okobeng Amponsah recounted the events that led to the incident while stating without any sense of equivocation that he did not fire any shot at the illegal miners.



Nana Okobeng says that he visited his site with one Nana Adu and upon arrival at the place they spotted the illegal miners carrying out their destructive activities.



An order was quickly sent to the miners to exit the concession but they fought back and started pelting Nana Okobeng and Nana Adu with sentences.



With their lives being in danger, Nana Okobeng says he fired two warning shots from his licensed firearm to dispel and ward off the attack.



He stated that none of the illegal miners presents sustained any injury and that the reports are orchestrations of his business and political opponents who are threatened by his commitment to the fight against illegal mining.



He explained that the case is currently at the Half Assini District Court and that despite their activeness in the media, the two miners have failed to show up in court since that case commenced.



"I have secured my concession and got the necessary license from the state mining regulatory institutions including Mineral Commission and Environmental Protection Agency, l am using the legal means to protect my gold mining concession from being invaded by the illegal small-scale miners. So if I noticed that anyone invaded my concession, I’d report that person to the police to be arrested and processed before the law court. I’m hated by these illegal miners because of zero tolerance for illegal mining.



Nana Okobeng maintained that he is innocent and that the claims by the two persons are without merit and just meant to soil his hard-won image.



He dared whoever with doubts about his issue to come out and provide evidence to the contrary.