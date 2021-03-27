I didn't criticize John Mahama; I criticized the system - A Plus

Politics of Saturday, 27 March 2021

Political activist, Kwame A-Plus, has explained that he never criticized John Dramani Mahama as a person during his presidency, but what he did was to criticize the system he operated at the time.



He said that while the same system exists today, he was under the impression that while the John Mahama administration was doing a lot of good, then candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appeared more promising, capable of delivering better.



However, he said, he has regretted the decision now.



Kwame A-Plus made this known on the Starr Chat show on Starr FM recently with Nana Aba Anamoah.



He wondered what unique thing the current administration had done to merit the praises of Ghanaians.



"I didn't criticize John Mahama; I criticized the system and that is who I am. I have not changed. It's not about John Mahama; it is about the system and it is the same system we have. What has changed in Ghana for anybody to be quiet? Tell me one thing that has changed in Ghana for anybody or group of people to be quiet?," he quizzed.



"Free Education," Nana Aba Anamoah responded.



"And Free Education is one thing that has changed and so now everything has changed about Ghana? And John Mahama didn't do... John Mahama had his own goods. John Mahama was doing so many good things. If you enter the Bank of Ghana Hospital, if you enter University of Ghana Hospital, you will notice that anybody as a leader who built that thing in this country, has a certain forsight," Kwame A-Plus explained.



A-Plus has been on a rampage since the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo regime took office after what he has consistently repeated was a deception from the NPP that he fell for.



