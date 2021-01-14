General News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: Starr FM

I didn't conspire with Carlos to snatch ballot papers - Mensah-Bonsu

Carlos Ahenkorah, MP for Tema West snatched ballot papers whiles it was being counted

The NPP Member of Parliament for Suame and the Majority Leader for the 7th Parliament has outrightly dismissed suggestions that he conspired with Tema West MP Carlos Ahenkorah to snatch ballot papers during the election of the Speaker of Parliament.



During the election of the Speaker of Parliament on January 7, Mr Ahenkorah marred the process by snatching uncounted ballot papers but was overpowered by some NDC MPs and the Marshalls of Parliament.



Ahenkorah was seen having a discussion with Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu before snatching the ballot papers. The NPP leader in Parliament has thus been accused of having a hand in Ahenkorah’s action.



But in an interview on GHONE TV on Thursday, the Leader of the NPP caucus in Parliament explained that he only asked Carlos to move away only to see him snatch the ballot papers and bolt with them.



“Carlos Ahenkorah came to me and said ‘Leader are we going to watch NDC win the speakership?’. I asked what can we do and asked him to move away from me so I don’t know the spirit that entered him,” Mensah Bonsu told host Lantam Papanko.



Meanwhile, the Tema West MP has apologised for his actions saying he couldn’t stand the sight of NPP losing the Speakership position.



“I did it for the grassroots who relied on us in power to survive, the president who needs some peace to run the country, and the greater NPP party as a whole because we cannot always allow the NDC to threaten and vilify us. I apologize though to my family and friends both far and near who may be affected by my actions. The NPP in me couldn’t be controlled. I apologize but I tried!!!”



“I must say I am heartbroken and dejected. We’ve not seen the end of this yet. With this success, they would tell us what they [NDC] want and what they don’t want in parliament because the whip system has been compromised. This is so sad. I’ll die for my party any day.”