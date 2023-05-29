I did not insult you my friend – Mahama to Nana Akomea

Former president John Dramani Mahama has denied insulting the managing director of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea as the latter claims.



In a tweet refuting this claim by Nana Akomea, Mahama wrote that he did not insult the former in any way but believes Akomea’s choice to misinform the public on ex-gratia was politically informed.



“My friend Nana Akomea. I did not insult you. I know you know the difference between a lump sum ex-gratia payment and a monthly pension. Why you chose to misinform the public was because of politics,” Mahama wrote.



The former president's comments come after the managing director of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea on Saturday criticised same for insulting his critics.



The former Member of Parliament for Okaikwei South in a statement copied to GhanaWeb admonished Mahama to stop insulting people if he wants to be president again.



“Even if President Mahama disagrees with me, I am sad that he chose to lace his disagreement with insults to my person, by implying politics had caused me to lose my ‘fine mind’.



“The last time other citizens commented on these same sentiments of President Mahama, he met them with similar insults, calling them ‘silly’.



“I urge President Mahama, that if he wants to be President of Ghana again, he should refrain from insulting citizens. I assure him I am still his friend and I still have a fine mind,” parts of the statement read.



Nana Akomea, last week in a radio interview asked the former president to forego his ex-gratia entitlements to set an example for his readiness to scrap the benefits should he assume office in 2025.



In a rebuttal, the former president tweeted that he was concerned about what politics could do to a fine mind like Nana Akomea.



“My friend Nana Akomea. Really sad what politics can do to a fine mind! I don't take ex-gratia. I receive a monthly pension,” he tweeted.





My friend Nana Akomea. I did not insult you. I know you know the difference between a lump sum ex-gratia payment and a monthly pension. Why you chose to misinform the public was because of politics.