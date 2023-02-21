I did not authorise Ayawaso West Wuogon Operations – Bryan Acheampong

General News of Tuesday, 21 February 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture, Byrian Acheampong, has emphatically stated that he did not authorise the Ayawaso West Wougon operations during the by-election in 2019.



Answering questions during his vetting before the appointment committee, he said the commission of enquiry reports did not mention him authorising anything, anywhere.



He added that the five-hundred-page report recommendations say the commission failed to establish the factual basis for those recommendations.



The member of parliament for Abetifi added that he is a man and responsible for what he does but not responsible for what everybody does.



He further explained that he was unhappy with the happenings of the incident.



He said it was therefore worrying that his name found an expression in the conclusion of the report by the committee and was recommended to be reprimanded.



He said everybody including himself was surprised and afraid that his name found expression in the conclusion that he should be reprimanded.



He told the committee that it was for this reason that some aspects of the commission’s recommendations were rejected because it failed to establish the factual basis for the recommendation.



He said he was cleared by the white paper because he did no wrong.



“For Ayawaso West Wuogon, I did not authorise it. I didn’t know anything about it. When I had the opportunity to speak, I spoke in the collective that yes I knew of the SWAT team. I have been briefed about the operations and I said at an Fm station in Nkawkaw that I was unhappy with the way the operation was carried out and that if I was there responsible, I would have done a much finer job than those there did.”