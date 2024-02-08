'I derive my greatest satisfaction from solving problems' - Bawumia on presidential bid

Politics of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that his primary motivation has been to find solutions that enhance lives, improve public services and drive societal progress.



He expressed his satisfaction in solving problems and affirmed his commitment to doing more if given the mandate to lead as president.



“For me, to lead is to solve. Indeed, all my adult life, my biggest motivation is about finding solutions; solutions that improve lives; solutions that make public services efficient and accessible; solutions that make society progress; solutions that protect the public purse; solutions that make our businesses competitive.



“I derive my greatest satisfaction from solving problems and I have done so whenever I am given the opportunity and will do more if I am given the mandate to do so,” he said at a public lecture on February 7 at theUPSA auditorium in Accra.



He emphasized a commitment to addressing longstanding systemic issues through innovative approaches, particularly digitalization.



Dr. Bawumia highlighted the challenges faced by Ghanaians, including the absence of a unique identity, a lack of a property address system, and the prevalence of fake birth certificates.



According to him, he has long believed in the potential of digitalization to address economic challenges.



“I had long held the view that many of these problems facing the economy could be resolved through digitalization. In fact, in my 2010 book on Monetary Policy and Financial Sector Reform in Africa, I proposed digitalization amongst others as the way forward for African countries.



“So, when we assumed office in 2017, as Vice-President, I made the decision, with the blessings and support of the President, to focus on the critical but underdeveloped systems that would expand the economy, improve systems, and create jobs through digitalization.



“Therefore, as the Minister for Finance oversees the budget (fiscal policy) and the Governor of the central bank also focused on monetary and exchange rate policy, I focused on the complementary data and systems,” he added.



Dr. Bawumia emphasized the significance of digitalization in positioning Ghana competitively within Africa, which he said was rapidly emerging as the largest single market globally.



“Ghana for this new phenomenon? I will now come to how we are using digitalization to transform the economy and preparing our society to be competitive as Africa is busily becoming the largest single market in the world, with its 1.4 billion people.”







