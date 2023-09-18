I dare Mahama to replace Naana Jane with Julius Debrah - Anyidoho renews attacks

General News of Monday, 18 September 2023

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho has dared the party's 2024 presidential flagbearer to replace his running mate in the 2020 elections.



Anyidoho in a series of posts on Twitter weighs into the NDC running mate debate particularly taking a dig at former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah's purported interest in the role.



The one-time presidential spokesperson insists that the NDC must retain Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as running mate.



"Since the NDC led by John Mahama, has decided to become a key soap concert party, with the likes of Julius Debrah organizing senseless walks to canvass for support to become running mate, I am removing my gloves & hit very hard at the jaws of the Flagbearer. Complete nonsense!



"I am making an open declaration; let John Mahama dare drop Jane Naana Agyemang and choose Julius Debrah as his running mate and he will stay in opposition for 1 million years," two of his posts on the matter read.



In a frontal attack on Mahama, who he has serially criticized and said will never return as president, Anyidoho stated: "If John Mahama thinks he will be left alone to destroy the NDC as he wishes, he is joking! He will destroy himself!!!"



