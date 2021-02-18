You are here: HomeNews2021 02 18Article 1182868

General News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Peace FM

I couldn’t secure ventilator for a coronavirus patient - Matilda Asante writes

« Prev

Next »

Comments (7)

Listen to Article

Matilda Asante Asiedu, former Broadcaster Matilda Asante Asiedu, former Broadcaster

Matilda Asante Asiedu, group head of retail banking at Access Bank, has cautioned Ghanaians against flouting COVID-19 safety protocols.

The former broadcaster gave the advice following her frustration and failure in getting a COVID-19 patient to a health facility with a ventilator.

Matilda wrote on Twitter, “I’ve tried since yesterday, to get a COVID-19 patient to a facility with ventilators without luck.”

The group head of retail banking at Access Bank said all attempts to connect with people within her network to secure a facility with ventilator has proven futile.

“I’ve called everyone I know who has the capacity to help, still waiting… Don’t take chances! #Protect yourself. #Covid is real! #Heaven help us all!” she added.

Join our Newsletter