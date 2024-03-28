I could have listed over 50 projects completed by NPP in the Ashanti Region - Simon Osei-Mensah slams critics

Politics of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In response to circulating footage on social media suggesting he stumbled to list developmental projects undertaken by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti region, Simon Osei-Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, has denied the allegations, labeling them as mere propaganda.



Minister Osei-Mensah clarified the context of the situation, stating that he was capable of listing numerous developmental initiatives but was misunderstood due to a misinterpretation of the conversation.



He emphasized that he had informed the host that he could easily mention around fifty such projects if required, inviting the host to provide details for him to enumerate.



"I went to a program at Oyerepa FM, and the host asked me questions to mention some of the projects, and after mentioning about 5.



“I wanted to mention the judicial accommodations so I realized I had that footage on my phone inside my pocket …so he told me that I have been accusing the NDC about some of these development projects so I should provide evidence myself and I told him that I could mention 50.



“He should produce the full tape.



“I could provide 50. and I told him the judicial accommodations are closer to my office. That is just mere propaganda, they should bring the full tape.



“I have always been mentioning about 30 projects every time I am called,” he said in an interview on Okay FM on March 27, 2024.



Minister Osei Mensah further expressed his readiness to present a comprehensive list of developmental projects if provided with the opportunity, reiterating that he consistently highlights approximately thirty projects whenever called upon.







AM/OGB



