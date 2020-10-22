Politics of Thursday, 22 October 2020

I could become Ghana’s 6th president of the 4th republic – Henry Lartey

Dr. Henry Herbert Lartey

Presidential Candidate of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), Dr. Henry Herbert Lartey, is confident of winning the December 7 elections to become Ghana’s 6th president of the 4th republic.



Henry Lartey’s GCPP was part of the 12 political parties cleared by the Electoral Commission to contest in this year’s General elections after being disqualified in the 2016 elections.



The Electoral Commission held balloting on Tuesday to determine where aspirants will place on the ballot sheets.



The GCPP placed 6th in the balloting, and already the party’s flagbearer has been reading meanings into it.



According to Dr. Lartey, if the study of numerology is something to go by, then he could become the 6th president of the 4th Republic of Ghana.



“Under the 4th constitution J.J Rawlings is number one followed by J.A Kuffuor, followed by J.A Mills, followed by John Dramani Mahama, followed by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who’s the number 5 and it’s a #6 for Henry Herbert Lartey,” Dr. Lartey said in an interview on the Election 360 program on TV3 Thursday, October 22.



He added, “If you believe in numbers, I could be the next president.”



Dr. Henry Lartey also disclosed that the party is now strong enough to wrestle power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in this year’s elections.

