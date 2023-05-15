I congratulate ‘my son’ Atta Issah for taking over the baton – A.B.A. Fuseini

General News of Monday, 15 May 2023

Alhaji A.B.A. Fuseini, Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu Constituency has broken his silence following his defeat in the party’s just ended parliamentary Primaries saying the victorious Atta Issah is his son.



The MP in a message posted on his social media handles thanked the chiefs and people of Sagnarigu for their support over the past three terms he served as MP.



He congratulated Atta Issah, the winning candidate for taking over the baton from him. According to the MP, Atta Issah is his son.



Mr. Fuseini also extended appreciation to the flagbearer elect of the National Democratic Congress NDC John Mahama who won by 98.9% of the votes cast.



Alhamdulillah! Alhamdulilah! Alhamdulillah!



I give all thanks and praises to Almighty Allah for being my guide in this journey. By His devine grace,I have represented the good people of Sagnarigu constituency for three consecutive terms as their Member of Parliament and I am eternally grateful to Him.



My sincere thanks and and appreciation also go to my family for always standing by me all through.



I pay reverence to the chiefs and elders of Sagnarigu, particularly N-Yab Sagnari Naa, Naa Yab, Naa Yab Gukpe Naa and Naa Yab Nanton Naa respectively for their guidance, support and cooperation.



Kudos to my team of diligent, hardworking men and women who put their lives on the line for me. I shall NOT forget your toils for me.



To my ardent supporters and the rank and file of the NDC in the constituency, thank you!



I have represented the Bilchina people of Sagnarigu in the best way I can and I am proud of the modest successes we have chalked together.



Let us close our ranks quickly and get back to work. We must all put our shoulders to the wheel and work towards victory 2024.



His Excellency John Dramani Mahama remains our only hope to rescue Ghanaians from these excruciating hardships and we cannot fail him.



Congratulations to my son Atta Issah for taking the baton from me. I pray you run a good race.



God bless the NDC! God bless Sagnarigu Constituency!