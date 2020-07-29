General News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: 3 News

I confessed to being a witch to save my life - Old woman shares ordeal

The 69-year-old woman lied to save her life after she was attacked

One of the 17 women who was subjected to severe torture by the spiritualist at Kafaba, Hajia Felina, for allegedly being a witch, has narrated her ordeal.



Hawa Yakubu, 69, was admitted at the Salaga Government Hospital on Friday after she was tortured to pulp on suspicion of being a witch.



According to her, she was accused of being behind the sickness of one of her siblings, a claim she denied.



She explained that she was picked up from her house on Wednesday and subjected to torture.



A large crowd accompanied the spiritualist, she narrated, to whisk her away from her house.



Madam Hawa said she was tortured and nearly lost her life.



“I had to admit to their demands that I’m a witch to save my life. I would have been dead by now.”



She stated she was rushed to the Salaga Government Hospital, where she was admitted. She wants justice for her ordeal.



“It’s unfortunate that Akua Denteh lost her life and may Allah grant her rest. For me, all I ask for is justice for the ordeal I went through.”



The case has since been reported to the Salaga District Police Command.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.